Kanye West Spotted on a Date with Actress Julia Fox in Miami

Kanye West has possibly moved on, giving Kim Kardashian a much-needed sigh of relief.

via Complex:

TMZ reports that Ye was seen with actress Julia Fox in Miami on Saturday night. Insiders told the outlet that it’s “nothing serious, but that he’s embracing single life.” The date happened after he and Future threw a surprise New Year’s Eve party in Miami, in the same city where Kim’s beau Pete Davidson was also hosting his own NYE soirée with Miley Cyrus for NBC.

Kanye’s party was hosted by Justin LaBoy and featured performances from the Donda artist and Future.

Kanye has been on the go: just last week, he visited Belize with J. Prince and Shyne, and was also recently seen with Instagram model Yasmine Lopez, though apparently, it wasn’t a date. TMZ’s sources say Ye “seems happier now than he has in a long, long time.”

Kim doesn’t seem to be wavering in her decision to divorce her estranged husband, even after he made a plea to her at his Free Larry Hoover concert with Drake last month, when he changed the lyrics in “Runaway” to say, “I need you run right back to me, more specifically Kimberly.”

He also recently bought a $4.5 million home in Hidden Hills, right across the street from Kim’s home, justifying the purchase as a way to be close to their children. The single-story ranch has four bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and sits on about 3,600 square feet of land.

Good for him.