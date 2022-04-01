Kanye West Reportedly Tells Kim Kardashian He's 'Going Away to Get Help' After Public Rants

Kanye West is reportedly done harassing ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

According to a source, Kanye told Kim “he’s going away to get help.”

via Page Six:

A source close to the Kardashians said, “For the sake of the kids, Kanye has told Kim he’s not making any public appearances or inflammatory social media statements, and he will go away somewhere to get better.”

The source added that it wasn’t clear if West, 44, planned to go into a treatment facility, as he has stayed in Los Angeles to be with his and Kardashian’s four kids.

A rep for West told Page Six, “At this time, Ye is committed to a healthy co-parenting relationship with Kim and is and focused on raising their beautiful children.

There were fears for West’s health after he repeatedly harassed Kardashian’s boyfriend, “Saturday Night Live” star Pete Davidson for weeks through his music and on Instagram.

He rapped in his song “Eazy” that he wanted to “beat Pete Davidson’s ass” and also released a troubling music video in which a Claymation version of the comic was violently kidnapped and buried alive.

It became so troubling that Kardashian, 41, had to publicly beg West to end the his campaign as she feared for Davidson’s safety.

West had also been dragging Kardashian on Instagram, claiming she had kept him from seeing their four children: North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4 and Psalm, 2. She denied his claim, writing on social media, “Please stop with this narrative, you were just here this morning picking up the kids for school.”

West was eventually booted from Instagram after posting a racial slur about Trevor Noah, who had called him out on “The Daily Show” for his abusive behavior toward Kardashian.

Davidson had tried to remain quiet during the ordeal, but finally texted West saying, “Kim is literally the best mother I’ve ever met. What she does for those kids is amazing and you are so f**king lucky that she’s your kids mom. I’ve decided im not gonna let you treat us this way anymore and I’m done being quiet. Grow the f**k up.”

Davidson and Kardashian have been dating since October 2021. She filed to divorce West in February 2021 and was declared legally single in early March. She also officially and legally dropped “West” from her last name.

On Friday, Kardashian announced that she will be rebranding her KKW Fragrance line to have a new name and website amid her ongoing divorce from West.

We’re not calling Kanye a liar — but we’ll believe it when we see it.