Kanye West Is Reportedly Living Like a 'Transient' and Spending 'His Money Like Water'

Billionaire Kanye West is reportedly living like a ‘transient’ — in and out of hotels and rental homes — and sources close to him are concerned with his new spending habits.

The sources add that Kanye’s recent plan to acquire conservative social media network Parler is just one of many rash business decisions he’s made in recent weeks.

One of Kanye’s former friends says not only has he fired all of his advisors, but “He blows through his money like it’s water.”

It sounds like Kanye’s not well and there’s a chance that those left around him are taking advantage of his mental state.

We hope he gets the help he needs before he does irreparable damage.