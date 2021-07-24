Kanye West Reportedly Delaying 'DONDA' Release to August 6 [Photos]

Earlier this week, Kanye West revealed that his tenth album, Donda, would arrive before the weekend. The rapper also announced that he would hold a listening event in Atlanta. Despite a nearly two-hour delay, the event went on as expected, but Donda was not officially released afterward and fans were once again left empty-handed, with no clue for when the project would arrive.

via: HypeBeast

Justin Laboy took to Twitter to make the announcement, stating that Ye wants to deliver the project “without rushing anything.” He wrote, “KANYE WEST WILL MOVE THE RELEASE DATE OF DONDA TO AUGUST 6TH. THANKS FOR YOUR PATIENCE[.] HE WANTS TO GIVE HIS FANS THE BEST POSSIBLE PRODUCT WITHOUT RUSHING ANYTHING. HE LOVES YALL WITH ALL OF HIS HEART. GOD BLESS[.]“

West debuted DONDA to a sold-out stadium in Atlanta on July 23, which was also supposed to be the album’s release date. During the event, fans were able to hear guest verses from who sounded like Pusha T, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, Baby Keem, Don Toliver, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Roddy Ricch, Pop Smoke, Vory and JAY-Z.

LaBoy is certainly not the name you’d expect to make this announcement, but apparently they’re closer than you may think. Last week, the social media personality revealed Kanye played the album for him and NBA player Kevin Durant during a listening session in Las Vegas. Afterwards, Laboy posted on social media, “ALBUM OF THE YEAR. DONT @ ME.”

