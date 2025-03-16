Kanye West Premieres New Song Featuring Daughter North and Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs — Which Kim Kardashian Tried to Stop from Release

BY: Walker Published 9 hours ago

Kanye West has just released a new song apparently featuring Diddy, his son Christian “King” Combs and Ye’s daughter North … this after Kim Kardashian tried to get a judge to stop him.

The rapper, 47, shared the song, titled “Lonely Roads Still Go to Sunshine,” in a post on X on Saturday, March 15.

The track features Combs — who is credited as Puff Daddy — the disgraced rapper’s 26-year-old son King, North and musician Jasmine Williams, whom West noted is a new Yeezy artist from Chicago.

The song begins with a voice recording, seemingly of Combs, 55, and West speaking over the phone.

“I wanna just thank you so much for just taking care of my kids, man,” the man believed to be Combs can be heard saying in the conversation. “Ain’t nobody reach out to them, ain’t nobody call them.”

“Absolutely, I love you so much man,” West replies. “You raised me. Even when I ain’t know you, know what I’m saying?”

Among other lyrics in the song, North can be heard rapping: “When you see me shining, then you see the light.”

LONELY ROADS STILL GO TO SUNSHINE YE KANYE WEST

PUFF DADDY feat.

KING COMBS (PUFF Son)

NORTH WEST

JASMINE WILLIAMS (new Yeezy artist from Chicago) NEW SONG pic.twitter.com/CAQycwkACz — YEFANATICS (@yefanatics) March 15, 2025

West also shared now-deleted screenshots of a text conversation between himself and North’s mother, Kim Kardashian, who told West that she had trademarked their eldest child’s name in an attempt to stop the song from being released, according to TMZ.

“I’m never speaking with you again,” West told his ex-wife in the text conversation, per the outlet.

“I asked you at the time if I can trademark her name. You said yes. When she’s 18, it goes to her. So stop,” Kardashian, 44, continued. “I sent paperwork over so she wouldn’t be in the Diddy song to protect her. One person has to trademark!”

The outlet reported that Kardashian also claimed that she and West had an agreement to trademark all of their children’s names when they were born “so no one else would [use] them.”

“Amend it or I’m going to war,” West replied. “And neither of us will recover from the public fallout. You’re going to have to kill me.”

West has previously defended Combs — who is currently in jail awaiting his trial for alleged federal sex crimes — and said that he believes the music producer should be freed from prison.

In a series of posts on Feb. 6, West wrote that “they” were “trying to make an example out of Puff,” amid other anti-Semitic comments in which he praised Adolf Hitler and said in a deleted post that he’s “never apologizing” for his hateful statements.

Combs was indicted in September 2024 on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution, and has since pleaded not guilty to each charge. He has been denied bail, and his trial is scheduled to begin in May.

West has previously faced scrutiny for other hateful social media posts, including one in which he mentioned X owner Elon Musk’s one-armed salute that he gave at Donald Trump’s inauguration (which Musk responded to, saying, “The ‘everyone is Hitler’ attack is sooo tired”).

Soon after, West was dropped by his agent, and the company Shopify shut down his clothing website after he attempted to sell T-shirts with swastikas on them.

via: People

