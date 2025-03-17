Kanye West Posts And Deletes ‘Bully’ Album Cover Featuring Swastika

BY: Walker Published 38 minutes ago

Kanye West went through a whirlwind year in 2024 with his VULTURES releases, drumming up a lot of controversy and leaning into his provocative nature even more. While many fans hoped that this would be the top of the bigoted mountain, that couldn’t be further from the truth. He recently took to Twitter to share the cover art for his new album Bully, which is a red swastika.

The cover had featured an all-black background and a red swastika. The symbol had been used by many different cultures before Adolf Hitler officially adopted the symbol in the 1920s for the Nazi Party. The controversial mogul has a long-documented history regarding his support for the Nazi regime. However, Kanye West’s latest stunt might have gone too far. Not long after the post made its rounds on social media, West received significant backlash, and the post was quickly deleted.

Prior to his latest rant, Kanye West revealed that while he was a fan of Kendrick Lamar, he didn’t enjoy his appearance on Playboi Carti’s album, MUSIC.

Lamar is featured on three songs from Carti’s new album MUSIC: “GOOD CREDIT,” “MOJO JOJO,” and “BACKD00R.” After the album had dropped, Ye shared his thoughts on Kendrick’s involvement, stating, “I DON’T LIKE KENDRICK LAMAR’S MUSIC. HE RAPS REALLY WELL, BUT I DIDN’T NEED TO HEAR HIM ON A CARTI ALBUM.” Kendrick has yet to respond to Kanye. In a recent conversation with Justin LaBoy, Kanye West was asked about his stance on the infamous 2024 rap feud between Drake and Kendrick Lamar.

“I was like, ‘Man, you killed my nemesis. Where’s the movies if it ain’t no Drake?’” “Or at least he took him down for a little bit. Maybe it’s like in superhero films where characters like Wolverine or something just goes away for a couple films.”

During a previous interview, Lamar shares what his intent for the battle was. “My intent, I think from day one, was to always keep the nature of it as a sport. I don’t care how muthaf*ckers look at it as far as, like… a collaborative effort. That’s cool, too, but I love when artists grit their teeth. I still watch battle raps, I still watch Smack/URL, from Murda Mook to Lux to Tay Roc, my bro Daylyt… This always been the core definition of who I am, and it’s been that way since day one. […]”

He continued, “What I will say about this year: It was more from a space where I think a lot of people was putting rap to the back, and you didn’t see that: You didn’t see that grit, you didn’t see that bite anymore. So I always took that in consideration.”

via: Hot97