Kanye West and Irina Shayk Are Already Cooling Off, Sources Say

Looks like it’s over but things really got started.

via: Page Six

Sources tell Page Six that Kanye West asked Irina Shayk to go to Paris for a couture show with him, but the gorgeous model and mom turned him down.

“She likes him as a friend, but doesn’t want a relationship with him,” says our source, explaining that the stunner said no to the trip in order to avoid the headlines.

“She doesn’t want the association that they are dating, which is what would have run in the press if she showed up [in Paris with him],” the source continued. “It would have been another month of news saying that they are dating.”

The pair were first spotted together in Provence, France, in June to celebrate West’s 44th birthday, drumming up a flurry of headlines that they were an item.

The last time they were seen together was disembarking from a jet in the US after returning from the France trip.

Our source tells us, “She went to his birthday party as a friend. There were 50 other people there.”

The insider also says that Shayk — who has a 4-year-old daughter with Bradley Cooper — is happy being alone at the moment.

“She doesn’t want to be linked with anyone right now,” says the source. “She is happy being single.”

West was briefly in Paris last week to sit front row at the Balenciaga Fall 2021 Couture show on Wednesday, but he dramatically wore a cat mask that covered his entire head.

Shayk and West have been friends for years. The catwalk atar previously modeled for West’s hot brand, Yeezy, and appeared in his 2010 music video for the tune “Power.” She is also name-dropped in his song “Christian Dior Flow” — with the lyric, “I wanna see Irina Shayk next to [Dutch model] Doutzen [Kroes].”

A source told Page Six back in June that West and Shayk had been quietly dating for several weeks, but that it was “casual.”

Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February.

Reps for West and Shayk did not comment.

Good for Irina, she doesn’t want those kind of Kanye problems.