Kanye West Flamed Over Skintight Leggings: ‘He Wearing Skims?’

Kanye West might be taking a page out of ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s book.

In a series of photos, the disgraced rapper was seen out and about in a pair of tight black leggings — leading many to compare his new style to that of his ex-wife’s. He paired the leggings with a Manchester United football jersey and some Yeezy shoes.

via Page Six:

“He wearing SKIMS?” one social media user asked.

“Not Yeggings,” another cracked.

Ye’s second-skin pants and sock boots appear to be part of his Yeezy Season 10 drop, which he unveiled during a secret fashion show in LA Monday.

“Is Kanye taking up ballet,” a commenter asked of the star’s tights.

“It’s giving scuba flipper realness,” another joked of his look.

A third shared an image of someone washing their eyeballs, adding, “This how I feel after seeing Kanye west in his new leggings.”

