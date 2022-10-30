Kanye West Compares Himself to Emmett Till in Graphic Instagram Post Aimed at Ari Emmanuel

Kanye West is continuing down the wrong path with a new series of Instagram rants.

In one of his latest posts, the rapper compares what’s been happening to him in recent weeks to the brutal lynching of Emmett Till.

Captioning a photo of Till’s disfigured face, Kanye writes:

“Ari Emmanuel Can you find a place for the Donda Academy kids to go to school that’s properly zoned for a school? I got about 60 children that have no place to be as they look to transfer. They tried to dismantle our basketball team. Those boys are being penalized without reason. Even professional athletes were threatened by their owners to disassociate.”

He claims he’s a victim of “post social media #Blackmirror warfare,” adding that Donda Academy kids are suffering.

Kanye then continues to say he’s suffering an “Economic Lynching,” a “Digital Lynching” and a bankruptcy of his “Social Credit Score.”

As if that wasn’t enough, Kanye ended the post dipping back into anti-Semitic territory.

“You tried to bankrupt adidas and me at the same time. You tried to destroy my life after all the money I’ve made for the ‘business’ people. At least as I burn to the stake in front of the whole world… // everyone now knows who they need to really be afraid of.”

“And now eeeeveryone knows how much power you ‘Business’ people actually have.”

If you recall — Ari Emmanuel, former head of WME, called on businesses to cut ties with Kanye amid his ongoing antisemitic remarks. Since then, Kanye’s been canceled/dropped from damn near everything.