Kanye West Announces He's Running For President In 2024 [Photos + Video]

Kanye West said he’s planning a 2024 presidential run and has tapped far-right provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos in a video posted to Twitter Sunday.

via: Rap-Up

The embattled rapper has seemingly announced his intention to run for president in 2024. A video surfaced over the weekend showing West with alt-right political commentator Milo Yiannopoulos, who is working on his presidential campaign.

“This is Milo right here, working on the campaign,” Ye tells the videographer.

“Is that an announcement?” Kanye asks before Yiannopoulos replies, “I guess it is. Thanks, I accept.”

Is Ye running for PRESIDENT? NEW — "Ye" formerly known as Kanye West says that he and Milo Yiannopoulos are working on a campaign together. pic.twitter.com/fDcSAcOERJ — Kelly Ann (@KellyAn35453630) November 21, 2022

Later, he gives the videographer a tour of his offices and presidential merch including a pair of “YE24” sweatpants.

“So you are running?” the cameraman asks, to which Ye responds, “It’s simple ’cause ain’t nobody can tell me, you know, ‘You should say this, you shouldn’t say that,’ you know? It’s just we’re moving towards the future.”

??#BREAKING: Ye (formerly known as Kanye West) officially announced he is running for U.S. President in 2024. pic.twitter.com/4MrSA3x7Et — Lay Solidarity Movement ?????? (@CathSolidarity) November 20, 2022

This will mark West’s second time running for president. He appeared on the ballot in a dozen states in the 2020 presidential election between Joe Biden and Donald Trump. West, who ran under the “Birthday Party,” received around 60,000 votes before conceding, but not before teasing a 2024 bid.

Ye, who was one of Trump’s biggest celebrity supporters, will be running against the former president once again. Last week, the twice impeached president announced his 2024 bid for the White House.

Following his antisemitic outbursts, Ye also returned to Twitter amid the company’s acquisition by Elon Musk, posting his first tweets after a more than two-week silence. After checking that his account was working, he tweeted “Shalom.”

Testing Testing Seeing if my Twitter is unblocked — ye (@kanyewest) November 20, 2022

Shalom : ) — ye (@kanyewest) November 20, 2022