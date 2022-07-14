Kanye on Gap Partnership: ‘We Sold 14 Million Dollars Worth of the Perfect Black Hoodie’

Kanye West took to Instagram on Thursday to reflect on his partnership with The Gap and a talk he had with The Gap Inc. executives, including chairman Bob Fisher and chairman/interim CEO Bob Martin.

via Complex:

Ye said the conversation took place on his late mother’s birthday earlier this week, and marked the first time he got to sit in on a call with Fisher and Martin.

“Bob Martin was one of the most inspiring people I’ve heard speak in business. He kept saying go to the stores on the call,” Ye wrote. “I came to Gap to put good product directly in stores.”

The Yeezy Gap partnership was announced in 2020, and launched with a blue puffer jacket made from recycled nylon. Ye said since then, Gap has had two of its biggest sales days in history, and it was thanks in large part to a minimal sweatshirt.

“We sold 14 million dollars worth of the Perfect Black Hoodie at 80 dollars a hoodie off of a television commercial that was ran one time,” he claimed. “I came to Gap to bring good quality products to the people at all times. Bob I need to meet with you as soon as possible.”

Kanye’s post came just days after Sonia Syngal announced she was stepping down as The Gap Inc.’s CEO. According to the Los Angeles Times, the decision was largely due to Syngal’s inability to revive the once-mighty brand, which continues to struggle with supply-chain issues and poor sales.

“Leading this great company and our 100,000-strong employees since 2020, through unprecedented challenges for our industry, and society, has been an immense honor,” Syngal wrote in a statement. “Through it all, Gap Inc. and its dedicated teams have seized change as an opportunity, restructured for future growth, crystallized unique brand identities rooted in cultural relevance and fiercely chased transformation […] I am thankful to have the board’s support in stepping down, ushering in a new opportunity for fresh perspective and rejuvenated leadership to carry Gap Inc. forward.”

Though Kanye and former Gap executives have touted Yeezy Gap’s success, the Times reports the deal “has failed to generate meaningful results.”

See his post below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ye (@kanyewest)