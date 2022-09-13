Kandi Burruss Explains Why She ‘Can’t F*ck’ with Carlos King, Says He Stole Xscape’s Life Story Behind Her Back [Video]

There have been longstanding rumors of bad blood between ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ star Kandi Burruss and former ‘RHOA’ producer Carlos King — and now Kandi is explaining why.

In a new interview, Kandi reveals that she and Carlos fell out after he stole her group Xscape’s life story for a biopic behind her back.

“He is the one who stole my group’s life story and sold it to TV One,” said Kandi.

She went on to explain how Carlos never mentioned wanting to do an Xscape biopic in all the years they were friends and how at one point he tried to go to Kandi’s mom, Mama Joyce, to get information about the group without telling her.

“To go behind my back and to do that — that’s OUR life story — I was like, ‘I can’t f*ck with him ever again,” Kandi concluded.

Watch the interview clip below.

Kandi sits down with Haus Of Aaron and talks about her and Carlos King. ? #RHOA @thehausofaaron pic.twitter.com/Cmp0MuR3NB — OMFGRealityTV (@OMFGRealityTV) September 13, 2022