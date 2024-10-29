Kamala Harris Targets Message To Black Men On ‘Club Shay Shay’

BY: Walker Published 6 hours ago

On Monday (Oct. 28), Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris appeared on the latest episode of “Club Shay Shay.”

During the interview, Harris claimed that Trump only thinks about himself and not the issues of Black men.

“Don’t think you’re in Donald Trump’s club. You’re not. He’s not going to be thinking about you,” Harris said. “You think he’s having you over for dinner? You think that when he’s with his buddies, his billionaire buddies, he’s thinking about what we have to do to deal with addressing for example my work [with Black men’s health disparities]?”

Harris spoke about how Trump took credit for stimulus checks but he was initially against the idea until Black members of Congress made it happen.

“People like Maxine Waters, people like Hakeem Jeffries… Remember, Congress holds the purse. Congress wrote those checks,” Harris explained.

She also said that Trump is a threat to democracy and would not abide by the Constitution.

The question for everybody is should he be president of the United States. That’s the question,” Harris said. “Should he have the ability to sit behind the seal of the president of the United States when he says he wants to terminate the Constitution of the United States?”

“He has not earned the right to be the president of the United States. It’s one thing if he has a television show that’s very popular,” she continued. “He can put his name on a building, even though we all know we wasn’t a great businessman which is why he filed for bankruptcy six times.”

Sharpe went on to ask Harris what is her definition of a Black job.

“Let me tell you what I define as a Black job,” she said. “Vice president of the United States.”

“That’s a good one,” Sharpe replied. “I don’t know about the pay, but it’s a good job to have.”

“Well, you know, not everybody is Shannon Sharpe,” Harris said.

Although early voting has begun in many states, Tuesday, November 5 is the official election day.

via: Hot97

