  1. Home
  2. News

Is That You? K. Michelle Shocks Fans with a New Look [Photos]

June 09, 2021 8:27 PM PST

K. Michelle gave fans an update on her summer style — and the fans have a lot to say.

It all started when K. shared a series of selfies presumably to show off her new wig:

 

After K. Michelle popped those selfies out, fans were quick to comment on her ‘new’ look — and they weren’t talking about that pink wig.

K. Michelle definitely looks a little different to us, but we think she looks great!

Share This Post

Tags:K. Michelle