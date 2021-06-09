Is That You? K. Michelle Shocks Fans with a New Look [Photos]

K. Michelle gave fans an update on her summer style — and the fans have a lot to say.
It all started when K. shared a series of selfies presumably to show off her new wig:
Y’all got your summer styles together? Today you can call me Pinky ? pic.twitter.com/FGe4tqO49n
— K. Michelle (@kmichelle) June 9, 2021
Working from home? pic.twitter.com/0wpy1SpHKv
— K. Michelle (@kmichelle) June 9, 2021
After K. Michelle popped those selfies out, fans were quick to comment on her ‘new’ look — and they weren’t talking about that pink wig.
Wait a damn min… pic.twitter.com/Wz2l5lggkm
— K A I I? (@ItsKaii_) June 10, 2021
— Buddy Love (@black_virginian) June 9, 2021
Now this is literally WITCHCRAFT ? omfg
— 888 ? (@b_bombbay) June 9, 2021
Wait a damn minute!!! pic.twitter.com/7TqC6rfcV5
— LYNN? (@AadoreLynn) June 9, 2021
Kimberly, who is this ? pic.twitter.com/ELr6EQglEl
— KD ? (@tropicalasf) June 10, 2021
you got hacked k? pic.twitter.com/k4mbAsecsQ
— morrisnutonmychest ? (@RTabougie) June 9, 2021
Beautiful but pic.twitter.com/XwphODhDIJ
— Bubbles (@BoredThumb) June 9, 2021
now who is dis?? pic.twitter.com/6UkRJWVEFK
— chu (@chuuzus) June 9, 2021
K. Michelle definitely looks a little different to us, but we think she looks great!