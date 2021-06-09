Is That You? K. Michelle Shocks Fans with a New Look [Photos]

K. Michelle gave fans an update on her summer style — and the fans have a lot to say.

It all started when K. shared a series of selfies presumably to show off her new wig:

Y’all got your summer styles together? Today you can call me Pinky ? pic.twitter.com/FGe4tqO49n — K. Michelle (@kmichelle) June 9, 2021

After K. Michelle popped those selfies out, fans were quick to comment on her ‘new’ look — and they weren’t talking about that pink wig.

Wait a damn min… pic.twitter.com/Wz2l5lggkm — K A I I? (@ItsKaii_) June 10, 2021

Now this is literally WITCHCRAFT ? omfg — 888 ? (@b_bombbay) June 9, 2021

K. Michelle definitely looks a little different to us, but we think she looks great!