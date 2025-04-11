Home > NEWS

Justin Bieber Tells Fans 'Don't Waste Ur Money' on Drew House as He Publicly Severs Ties with His Brand

BY: Walker

Published 40 minutes ago

Justin Bieber has parted ways with his former clothing line, Drew House.

The pop star, 31, appeared to sever ties with his Drew House fashion brand in a since-deleted post to his Instagram Stories on Thursday, April 10. In the post, Bieber wrote over a screenshot of the Drew House official Instagram page with a message to fans urging them to no longer support it.

“I Justin Bieber am no longer involved in this brand. Drew House doesn’t represent me or my family or life,” he wrote of the brand, which he co-founded with his former stylist Ryan Good in 2018 and launched January 2019. “If your [sic] rocking with me the human Justin Bieber don’t waste ur money on Drew House.”

The new post comes after the “Sorry” singer shared a video that featured an animated version of himself walking into a house filled with Drew-branded items, symbolically representing the Drew House brand. The animated Bieber then takes out a match and lights it, actively setting the house on fire. He, accompanied by wife Hailey Baldwin Bieber and their son Jack (in a stroller pushed by Hailey), walk towards a brightly lit building. As the video wraps, the words “SKYLRK” appear on screen.

Elsewhere on Instagram, Bieber has been teasing the release of what appears to be his newest fashion endeavor, SKYLRK. The matches used in the animated feature the same logo seen in SKYLRK’s brand imaging.

“The SKYLRK announcement was a slap in the face to all the people who had been working hard on the next Drew House release,” a source with a connection to Bieber, as well as his Drew House employees, tells PEOPLE.

“Also some of his employees were affected from the Palisades and Pasadena fires,” the source continued. “That video he used to burn the house down was highly inappropriate and insensitive but that’s who he really is.”

Much like Drew House, SKYLRK appears to offer hoodies, sweatshirts, hats, robes, sunglasses, phone cases and more, with some saying the logo bears resemblance to his wife Hailey’s popular Rhode item, “The Lip Case.” The brand currently does not have a release date, though it has an official Instagram page with no posts present.

PEOPLE reached out to representatives for Bieber and Drew House, but did not receive an immediate response.

via: People

