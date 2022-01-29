Justin Bieber Buys ‘Bored Ape’ NFT For A Whopping $1.3 Million

Justin Bieber just made one of the biggest purchases in the world of NFTs.

He spent , a reported $1.3 million on a ‘Bored Ape!’

via The Blast:

The ‘Yummy’ singer reportedly picked up one of the most expensive pieces of digital art, the ‘Bored Ape #3001, adding to his already healthy collection of NFTs.

According to reports, JB shelled out 500 ETH for the ape, and at the current rates makes it worth into the seven figures. Interestingly, the ape itself is a monkey who appears to be crying and hasn’t shaven in a few days. In other words, it looks a bit depressed.

The ‘Non-Fungible Token‘ was bought by an OpenSea account called, JustinBieberNFT’s, believed to be owned by the pop star. The account is the owner of over 100 NFTs, including the recent purchases of projects such as Doodles, CloneX, and World of Woman. On the same day, according to reports, he also purchased a WoW NFT for 16 ETH.

Incredibly, the purchase is only the seventh-hight amount of cryptocurrency paid for a Bored Ape.

Now, the interesting thought is that Justin Bieber might be working with the Bored Ape Yacht Club on a special performance or deal with current owners. If you aren’t into this market yet, the BAYC is known for hosting exclusive parties for its holders with appearances by musicians and comedians. So, it’s possible Justin’s venture into this world, might be indicating he is performing at the next event!

The only problem is, you need fat pockets to own an Ape nowadays!

Also, as we pointed out, Bieber decided on buying an Ape that appears to be suffering from a bit of depression. The singer has been very open about his issues with mental health, including anxiety and depression.

“I think that there was times where I was really, really suicidal, like really like ‘Man, is this pain ever gonna go away?’ It was so consistent, the pain was so consistent. I was just suffering, so I (was) just like, ‘Man, I would rather not feel this than feel this,’” he told the Today show. The singer opened up about being not ready for the rise to fame. “I just had no idea what was to come. I had no idea that this life would take me by storm. I had no idea that I would just get sucked up by all of this stuff,” he said.

BTW — The biggest A-list celebrities in town own a Bored Ape. As we reported, Jimmy Fallon owns one ape and Post Malone dropped over $700,000 to buy two of them. Eminem is one of the more recent purchasers, buying one that looks a little like him. The Ape is sporting a small brimmed hat, similar to the one he is constantly seen wearing.

Soccer star Neymar recently added another Ape to his collection, one that is actually pink in color. It’s been reported, Neymar’s collection is worth well over one million. Openseas, the trading platform most commonly used for purchases, says sales of NFT’s surpassed $4 Billion in trading volume for the month of December. Snoop Dogg, Lindsay Lohan, and Tony Hawk are amongst other celebrities in the game.

Must be nice to drop $1.3 million on a .jpeg.