Justin Bieber Asks Wife Hailey Baldwin If They Can 'Start Trying' for a Baby in 2021 [Video]

In upcoming documentary “Justin Bieber: Our World,” the 27-year-old pop star tells his 24-year-old model wife, Hailey Baldwin, that he’s ready to begin a family with the beauty.

via: People

“My intention for 2021 is to continue to set goals and have fun while doing them. Make sure I put my family first and hopefully we squish out a nugget,” Bieber told his wife as the two spoke the morning before his New Year’s Eve 2020 concert.

“In 2021?” asked Baldwin, to which Bieber clarified he wanted to “start trying” at the end of 2021.

“We shall see,” the model replied.

Bieber and Baldwin have discussed the possibility of having kids in the past, previously sharing that they were taking their time.

“I love kids and I can’t wait to have my own,” the model told Vogue Arabia back in 2018. “I would say that now, that’s a closer reality, but definitely not anytime soon.”

Though she’s admitted to having her kids’ names picked out already — and Bieber’s spoken out about his desire for “daddy-daughter dates” one day — they’ve remained focused on soaking up married life.

“I’m not in a rush,” Bieber wrote to Baldwin in July 2019. “I just wanna enjoy you by yourself for a while!”

“I want to start my own family, in due time,” he told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe in February 2020. “I want to enjoy being married for a little bit, go on tour, be married, enjoy traveling with just us, build more of our relationship.”

The “Yummy” singer also told Ellen DeGeneres both in March 2020 and in December 2020 that he’s following his wife’s lead when it comes to parenthood.

“I think it’s up to Hailey because it’s her body,” Bieber said on the comedian’s self-titled talk show last March.

As for how many kids the duo want, Bieber had an answer for that.

“I am going to have as many [kids] as Hailey is wishing to push out,” he joked to DeGeneres in December. “I’d love to have myself a little tribe. But, yeah, it’s her body and whatever she wants to do. … I think she wants to have a few.”

It’s just October, so there’s still time this year.