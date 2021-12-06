Jussie Smollett Testifies He Did Coke with Bola Osundairo Before Getting a Private Room at a Bathhouse: 'We Did More Drugs...Touching and Things Like That'

Jussie Smollett took the stand in his own defense on Monday and testified in court that he did drugs at a bathhouse and made out with one of the two brothers accusing him of faking the 2019 hate crime against himself.

via NYP:

The former “Empire” television star, 39, described meeting Abimbola Osundairo, when called to the stand by his defense at his trial on charges that he staged a hate crime against himself in January 2019 and lied to police about it.

“We were in a club, you go to the bathroom, go to a stall, do a bump, do a bump and then just kind of keep going in and then we went to the bathhouse,” Smollet said.

While at the bathhouse Steamworks in Chicago’s Boystown neighborhood, the pair went into a private room, where there was gay pornography on the screens, Smollett said.

“We did more drugs and made out,” Smollet said, adding that there was “touching and things like that” but that the sexual encounter didn’t go further.

Smollett’s attorneys have claimed that it was a “real” attack and that Osundairo and his brother, Olabingo, made up the story about a hoax, then asked Smollett for $1 million each to not testify against him at trial.

Osundairo admitted that he had gone to the bathhouse with Smollett when he was cross-examined last week on the stand by the defense lawyers — but he said he didn’t recall seeing pornography at the spa.

The defense has claimed that Smollett and Osundairo previously dated and had masturbated together at a gay bathhouse and that the attack was fueled by a desire to be the actor’s security guard.

Smollett is charged with six counts of felony disorderly misconduct for what prosecutors say was a false report about a hate crime.

Prosecutors allege that Smollett staged the attack because he was unhappy with the “Empire” studio’s handling of hate mail he received.

It’s REALLY not looking good for Jussie.