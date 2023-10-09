Julia Fox Says Kanye West Casually Offered to Pay for a 'Boob Job' During a Game of Uno

Julia Fox turned down a plastic surgery offer from Kanye West back when they briefly dated.

via Page Six:

The model recalled West bringing up a breast augmentation while hanging out in a hotel in her “Down the Drain” memoir, with The Guardian publishing an excerpt Saturday.

“We spen[t] the day playing Uno and a game that involves highlighting positive words in the dictionary,” the 33-year-old wrote.

She claimed the rapper, 46, subsequently said, “I’ll get you a boob job if you want.”

Fox, who denied the casual proposal, went on to write that she had “good intentions” when she began dating West in January of last year.

“I went into it … feeling all this could be real, and it could be amazing, and he could open so many doors,” the actress explained.

Since splitting from West in February 2022, Fox believes she was used as a “pawn” during the Yeezy designer’s divorce from Kim Kardashian.

“I learned very quickly that I was being weaponized,” she told the Los Angeles Times on Sept. 29. “I just felt like his little puppet.”

Fox echoed this in her interview with The Guardian over the weekend, saying, “That’s humiliating. That’s a really s–tty position to be in.”

The “Uncut Gems” star, who shares son Valentino, 2, with ex-husband Peter Artemiev, noted that her relationship with West “doesn’t define” her because it was only “a blip” in her life.

How many random women’s boob jobs do you think Kanye’s paid for over the years?