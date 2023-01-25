Julia Fox Gives Tour of Her ‘Very Underwhelming Apartment’ in New York City -- And It Has a Mouse [Video]

Julia Fox decided to give fans a tour of her “very underwhelming apartment” in New York City.

via Complex:

“I never thought in a million years that I would do this, but I do believe in maximum transparency,” Fox said. “And so, I’m going to give you guys an apartment tour.” Even though she expected to get roasted, Fox said her goal was to have someone come away from the tour thinking, “Maybe I’m not doing so bad.”

Fox reveals her bedroom is actually in the living room because she wanted to convert that space into a playroom for her one-year-old son Valentino. She later spends a considerable amount of time explaining the various aspects of her “nostalgia mirror,” which includes photos of her best friends who passed away, and a tiny urn containing one of their ashes.

Two larger urns of her friends’ remains are shown towards the end of the video.

Fox concludes the tour of her modest living arrangement by explaining she isn’t a fan of “excessive displays of wealth.”

“They make me feel icky, especially people that have really big houses,” she said. “It’s just really wasteful when there’s so many homeless people in this country and I’m just, I’m not really like that.”

Fox also confesses to a minor mouse issue, but tries to look at the bright side by pointing out how they come out at night and clean the crumbs on the floor left behind by her son. According to her caption of the video, “Also to clarify I have only ONE mouse and he’s cute.”

As much as it’s fun to clown Julia, we think more celebrities and influencers should keep it real about their living arrangements. You’d be surprised how many of your faves are living just as regularly.

@juliafox Come with me on a very underwhelming apartment tour! also to clarify I have only ONE mouse and he’s cute ? ? original sound – Julia fox