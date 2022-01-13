Julia Fox Cozies Up to Kanye West While Hanging with Madonna, Antonio Brown

Kanye West and his girlfriend Julia Fox were seen enjoying a romantic dinner at swanky eatery Delilah in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

via: Page Six

The couple spent time with an eclectic group of celebrities while in LA Wednesday night, hanging out with Madonna, Floyd Mayweather, Evan Ross and, of course, West’s new bestie Antonio Brown.

In a black-and-white photo shared by Ross, the “Uncut Gems” star could be seen standing behind the Yeezy designer and wrapping her arms around his neck. In turn, he wrapped his arms around the “Material Girl” icon’s neck to pose for the photo.

Hollywood Unlocked CEO Jason Lee also shared a video from the random group’s gathering, and in it Fox, 31, can be seen lying on top of West, 44.

The group’s outing took place at celebrity-beloved Delilah’s, where fans and paparazzi could get a closer look at Fox’s revealing ensemble as she and West departed the eatery.

Although the couple are doing their level-best to put on a romantic show, sources told us that West is still determined to reconcile estranged wife Kim Kardashian, who is pursuing her own romance with Pete Davidson and remains “unbothered” by West’s games.

West, who know identifies as Ye, who famously has stayed out of the spotlight in favor of life in Wyoming until now, has been spending plenty of time not only with Fox but also with Brown. As Page Six previously reported, the “Flashing Lights” performer invited the former Tampa Bay Buccaneer to celebrate the release of his new Yeezy Gap commercial that featured the song “Heaven and Hell” from “Donda.”

A separate insider also West’s cousins and some of Fox’s closest friends also attended the celebration at Craig’s.

Brown, 33, shared a picture of himself with Ye on social media and wrote, “Ye + AB = SB.” Sources told Page Six there’s a chance the NFL star could wind up in the studio with the multi-hyphenate.

Nothing about this feels authentic.