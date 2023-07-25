Judge Sides With Chris Brown in Lawsuit Over Dog Attack, Approves 8-hour Mental Exam of Singer’s Ex-housekeeper

Chris Brown has been sued by a former housekeeper for an alleged dog bite attack.

via: Radar Online

A Los Angeles judge has approved Chris Brown’s demand his ex-housekeeper sit for a lengthy mental examination — after the woman claimed a vicious dog attack at his home caused her emotional distress, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the judge presiding over the lawsuit brought by Patricia Avila said the singer’s former employee will have to appear at a doctor’s office within the next 30 days.

The doctor will be allowed to perform a clinical interview and several other tests about her state of mind.

As RadarOnline.com first reported, Avila and her sister worked at Brown’s home in Tarzana, California. On December 12, 2020, a Caucasian Orvchake/Caucasian Shepherd dog named Hades allegedly attacked Avila’s sister while she was taking out the trash.

Availa filed a lawsuit demanding damages for having to have witnessed her sister be mauled.

Her sister, who used the pseudonym Jane Doe to file her own separate case, accused Hades of “savagely” ripping bits of her face and arms off.

Doe said she was on the floor covered in blood, she heard Brown approach. She said he instructed his team to remove all the dogs from the property before the authorities arrived.

Brown has denied all allegations of wrongdoing. He blamed Doe for causing the attack claiming she provoked the dog.

He even accused Doe of having “teased, abused and mistreated” the animal.

“[Doe] invited the injuries now complained of and assumed the risk of them with full knowledge of the magnitude of that risk, in that she knew her foregoing conduct might cause the dog to attack her, and seriously injure her, both of which events are alleged to have occurred,” his response read.

In her lawsuit, Doe demanded $71 million from Brown for her medical bills and emotional distress.

Recently, Brown demanded Avila sit for the mental examination. “[Avila] stated that she still suffers from emotional distress symptoms and that she still requires ongoing treatment to address those problems,” his motion read.

Brown said his lawyers claimed to have made numerous attempts to schedule an examination for Avila, but she had not cooperated with the request.

The case is ongoing.