Judge Joe Brown’s Unhinged Rant Aimed At VP Kamala Harris Goes Viral

BY: Walker

Published 4 hours ago

Judge Joe Brown has been a vocal opponent of Vice President Kamala Harris‘ run for the nation’s highest office, with one unhinged rant of his — calling her several disparaging names — recently going viral.

In the video, Brown begins by saying, “I’m gonna hurt somebody’s feelings, but we got a witch running for president. That woman is the worst kind of sleaze you can ever think of.” He goes on to claim that his years of legal experience allow him to identify questionable behavior, stating, “I know a hoe when I see one. And when I see a hoe, I know she’s got a pimp, and I wanna find out who the pimps are that we’re getting tricked by for their benefit.”

Brown also ridicules Harris over a recent teleprompter malfunction during her speech in Flint, Michigan, mocking her for the blunder. He further accuses Harris of misrepresenting her ethnicity, recalling an alleged encounter with her father, where he claims Harris’ father told Brown’s wife, “We don’t have anyone Black in our family.”

We aren’t going to post the video here but that foolishness is not hard to find.

Remember to VOTE November 5th.

