Joshua Jackson Was Reportedly ‘Caught Off Guard’ by Jodie Turner-Smith Divorce

Joshua Jackson was reportedly “caught off guard” by Jodie Turner-Smith’s decision file for divorce after nearly four years.

via Page Six:

A source told Us Weekly Tuesday that the “Dawson’s Creek” alum did not think the pair’s marital woes were serious enough to warrant a divorce.

“Joshua was clearly caught off guard by Jodie’s decision to divorce,” the source said.

“They had their issues, as many couples do — especially two busy actors who are also juggling a child,” they continued. “Joshua obviously didn’t realize it was this bad, that Jodie was this unhappy.”

The couple’s friends were reportedly just as shocked by news of their split.

“Their friends are baffled and trying to understand how this came about,” the source added.

Although the pair, who started dating in 2018 and tied the knot less than a year later, had a “whirlwind” romance, those closest to them truly believed they were a perfect match.

“They became glued to each other after the first night they met, and then parenthood soon followed,” the insider continued. “It was a huge lifestyle change, especially for a free spirit like Jodie. But they seemed so devoted to each other, so everyone is shaking their heads.”

Although the pair’s pals are “hoping there’s still a chance for reconciliation,” the source says that “Jodie seems quite sure of her decision.”

“The ball is in Joshua’s court, though right now he’s likely trying to sort things out himself.”

While news of their breakup came as a surprise to nearly everyone involved, fans first suspected there was trouble in paradise in September 2022 after the then-couple unfollowed each other on social media.

Jackson raised eyebrows again in April 2023 after he said that extramarital affairs “can be forgiven.”

The “Queen & Slim” actress filed for divorce from Jackson on Monday, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split.

In the filings, obtained by Page Six, Turner-Smith asked a judge to grant them joint custody of their 3-year-old daughter, Janie, and listed their date of separation as Sept. 13, 2023.

Yet the pair was photographed looking smitten while attending a New York Fashion Week event together just one day before their official separation

Turner-Smith and Jackson, who matched in black blazers, were all smiles as they walked into the COS Autumn/Winter 2023 fashion show hand-in-hand.

Over a week later, the “Sex Education” actress was photographed still wearing her wedding ring while attending another fashion show in Milan — despite seemingly taking the symbolic jewelry off in some of her other Instagram uploads.

The pair met at Jackson’s birthday party in 2018 and the “White Noise” star popped the question less than a year later.

Soon after, the twosome said “I do” during a low-key wedding in December 2019. By April 2020 they had already expanded their family.

2023 has not been kind to relationships, we’ll say that much.