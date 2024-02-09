Jonathan Majors and Girlfriend Meagan Good 'Inseparable' as Actor's Exes Come Forward With Abuse Allegations | lovebscott.com

Jonathan Majors and his girlfriend, Meagan Good, have been “inseparable” after his assault trial.

via: People

“They’re solid and very much in love,” a source says of the former Marvel star, 34, and the Harlem actress, 42.

Majors, in December, was found guilty of misdemeanor assault in the third degree, recklessly causing physical injury, as well as harassment in the second degree in a domestic violence case related to an alleged fight between him and former girlfriend Grace Jabbari in New York City in March 2023.

Now, he has been living with Good in the Greenwich Village neighborhood of New York City, the source confirms.

The pair also now have a 3-month-old Belgian Malinois puppy and recently took a cross-country road trip from Los Angeles to New York, with a stop-off in Texas to visit Majors’ mother Terri, PEOPLE can confirm. TMZ was the first to report the news of the trip.

On Thursday, shortly after Majors and Good returned from their trip, The New York Times published interviews with two of the actor’s ex-girlfriends: Emma Duncan, who alleged physical and emotional abuse, and Maura Hooper, who alleged emotional abuse.

Majors’ lawyer Priya Chaudhry described the relationships with the women as “toxic” and admitted that Majors “did say hurtful things,” but denied many of the claims of physical abuse in responses obtained by PEOPLE.

“These relationships were between young drama students and all began with mutual intensity,” Chaudhry said. Hooper and Majors dated from 2013 to 2015. His relationship with Duncan lasted from 2015 to 2019.

On Tuesday, two days prior to the Times report, Majors was scheduled to be sentenced in connection with his assault trial, but the sentencing was postponed by a motion to set aside the verdict, filed by his lawyers.

A new sentencing date has been scheduled for April 8. He faces up to one year in jail.

In the only interview he gave following his guilty verdict, Majors told ABC News anchor Linsey Davis he “was absolutely shocked and afraid” upon hearing the verdict.

“How is that possible? Based off the evidence, based off the prosecution’s evidence, let alone our evidence,” he continued in the Jan. 8 sit-down.

Still, Majors, who has been dropped from several films and projects in the wake of the verdict, said he feels blessed.

“I’m surrounded by people who love me, who care about me. But this has been very, very, very hard, and very difficult, and confusing in many ways,” Majors said. “But I’m standing.”

Brittany Henderson, an attorney for Jabbari, claimed in a statement to ABC News in response to Majors’ interview that he “continues to take no accountability for his actions.”