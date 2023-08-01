Jonathan Majors Appears In ‘Loki’ Trailer Amid Ongoing Court Case [Video]

The specter of Jonathan Majors looms large in the Loki second season trailer, both literally and figuratively.

via: Vibe

On Sunday (July 30), Marvel Studios delivered the teaser for their upcoming Disney+ series. The new visuals provide a glimpse into Loki’s next adventure with the Time Variance Authority and the one controlling it all—Majors’ Kang.

An official press release for the trailer details the second season as an expedition following the frost giant searching for his displaced allies Sylvie, Judge Renslayer, Miss Minutes across the Multiverse.

“Loki season 2 picks up in the aftermath of the shocking season finale when Loki finds himself in a battle for the soul of the Time Variance Authority,” the press release states. “Along with Mobius, Hunter B-15, and a team of new and returning characters, Loki navigates an ever-expanding and increasingly dangerous

Multiverse in search of Sylvie, Judge Renslayer, Miss Minutes, and the truth of what it means to possess free will and glorious purpose.”

It was widely speculated that Majors would be recast amid his ongoing court battle with his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari who accused him of physically attacking her. The controversial actor was arrested and charged in March 2023 on counts of third-degree assault, attempted assault, second-degree aggravated assault, and harassment.

In response, Jonathan Majors filed a domestic violence complaint against his alleged assault victim, Insider reports. The Marvel star alleged that Grace attacked him. Majors, 33, met with law enforcement in late June 2023 Manhattan’s Criminal Court to file the suit telling his version of the alleged assault.

Majors claimed that a “drunk and hysterical” Jabbari caused him “pain and bleeding” after scratching and slapping him. The acclaimed actor also proclaimed that the woman previously attacked him in their relationship but didn’t file reports, citing an incident in London. He also admitted that he aggressively put his hands on her that night. But, it was to pull her back in the car, fearing that she would be hurt by oncoming traffic.

Majors is set to appear in trial on Aug. 3

Loki season 2 is scheduled to begin streaming on Disney+ on Oct. 6.

Watch the trailer below.