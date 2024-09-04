Meet JoJo Siwa's New Girlfriend, Dakayla Wilson — What We Know so Far

Everyone’s been curious about JoJo Siwa’s new girlfriend! Here’s what we know about the beautiful Dakayla Wilson so far.

Although it’s unclear how long the couple has been dating, it appears that Siwa (officially) hard-launched her relationship with Wilson in Aug. 2024. The “Dance Moms” sensation reportedly shared a clip of her and the “So You Think You Can Dance” star on her Instagram Stories, as they were cozied-up in a dance studio together.

The talked-about video showed Wilson proudly telling the filled room, “So, I have a girlfriend!” Siwa followed up with a repost, captioning, “Cats outta the bag.”

Additionally, she uploaded a TikTok of a routine she did in the class to Beyoncé’s “MY HOUSE.” Underneath the recording, she tagged her lovely lady and said, “Girlfriend taught a dance class, so I took a weekend off of being JoJo Siwa and became her All-Star Assistant.”

According to People magazine, fans received even more confirmation when the famed entertainer posted a flick of the lovebirds holding hands and enjoying a “perfect day” out. Since Siwa and Wilson’s official reveal, they’ve frequently been spotted on each other’s social media pages.

Who Is Dakayla Wilson? The 4-1-1 on JoJo Siwa’s New Girlfriend

Per her Facebook profile, Wilson is an 18-year-old dancer and artist from Myrtle Beach, SC. The performer seemingly lived in Tampa, Fla., before moving to Los Angeles, Calif., not too long ago. She’s a graduate of Bloomingdale Senior High School in Valrico, FL.

Repped by Clear Talent Group, Wilson competed in Season 18 of Fox’s “So You Think You Can Dance,” where she was a runner-up and Siwa served as a judge. There have been assumptions that the pair may have met on set, where sparks began to fly.

The growing influencer currently has over 35,000 followers on Instagram and nearly 60,000 on TikTok.

The Controversy Surrounding Their Relationship

Siwa’s budding romance comes only months after she was (allegedly) seen kissing “So You Think You Can Dance” contestant Madison Rouge Alvarado at LAX. The sighting caused quite a stir in the media, with many wondering what the context of their closeness was.

If you’ve been keeping up with Siwa for a while, you know she’s no stranger to public romances. In 2022, she dated internet personality Avery Cyrus for around three months. The exes broke up in December of that year and attributed their split to realizing they were “better off as friends,” People magazine said Siwa claimed in an Instagram comment.

Earlier this year, viewers suspected that Wilson and her “So You Think You Can Dance” co-star Anthony Curley had a thing, but those rumors died quickly. As for Siwa, before her June smooch with Alvarado in November 2023, the “Guilty Pleasure” singer told the outlet, “I’m a lover. I crave that.”

Speaking on how she manages a busy career and a personal life, Siwa added, “I know when I’m in a relationship, I prioritize it, and sometimes a little too much, and I cut out friends, cut out family, cut out career, and I only focus on relationships.”

The 21-year-old pop icon initially came out as LGBTQIA+ in 2021 while rocking a t-shirt that read “Best. Gay. Cousin. Ever.” on her Instagram.

Clearly, our girl is head over heels in love again. It’s safe to say… we’re definitely here for #JoKayla.

Congratulations, ladies!

What are your thoughts? Drop them below.