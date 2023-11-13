Joey Fatone Opens Up About His Hair Plugs and Fat Removal

Joey Fatone wants to look and feel his best at 46 — and he’s not ashamed to admit it.

via: Complex

In an exclusive conversation with PEOPLE, the *NSYNC member admitted to having cosmetic work done and took pride in it. According to Fatone, many men have procedures done, and it shouldn’t be a big deal that it happens frequently.

“It’s crazy how many guys get work done,” he said. “They don’t broadcast it because a lot of men are very shy or embarrassed about it, but there’s nothing to be embarrassed about! I’m never afraid to tell people about this stuff. Who cares?”

Fatone had fat removed from his chin and his stomach via a procedure called AirSculpt, and he also got hair plugs to deal with his hair loss. He originally sprayed his hair but noticed how tedious it got.

“Two years ago things were a little thinner up there, and I’m on television. I had to start wearing this spray to fill in my hair, and I just hated it,” he said. “Every time I was on TV I was spraying my hair and it was just a pain in the butt. So I was like, I want to get plugs to fill it in.”

He added, “I’m not trying to change my look, I’m not trying to change who I am. I’m just trying to just edit it a little bit!”

The 46-year-old also revealed *NSYNC isn’t going on a reunion tour since some think he got the procedure for that reason.

“People keep asking me if I’m getting in shape for a tour, but no, there isn’t a tour,” he said. “We actually haven’t had that conversation yet. I’m getting in shape for myself, because at a certain age you can’t bounce back or recover like you used to be able to. Not to say that we used to be about sex, drugs and rock and roll, but we were able to do a lot more things because we were younger.”