Home > NEWS

Joe Budden Charged Following Naked Incident In New Jersey

BY: Walker

Published 35 seconds ago

Joe Budden was charged earlier this month after authorities claimed his neighbor saw him outside their apartment on Ring Camera footage completely naked.

According to reports, Budden is scheduled to appear in court on January 16 to face charges related to “sexual misconduct or indecency in public.”

The alleged incident occurred on December 4, and on December 30th, the Edgewater Police Department issued a press release describing the event. According to the statement, officers were called to an apartment complex after a resident was alerted by their doorbell camera.

Advertisement

The footage reportedly showed Budden standing naked outside the apartment building. The video also shows him attempting to enter a code on a neighbor’s door keypad before returning to his own apartment across the hall.

Budden has yet to respond to these claims as of yet. However, he did previously mentioned on his the Joe Budden Podcast that he is a “sleepwalker.”

via: Hot97

Advertisement
Share This Post

LATEST UPDATES

NEWS

Michelle Buteau Slams Dave Chappelle’s Anti-Trans Jokes in New Netflix Special: We Can ‘Tell Stories and Not Disparage Whole Communities’

By: Walker
NEWS

Lil Wayne’s Young Money Sports Lands Travis Hunter

By: Walker
NEWS

An Appeals Court Upholds a $5 Million Award in a Sexual Abuse Verdict Against President-Elect Trump

By: Walker
NEWS

Muni Long Says Atlantic Records Gave Pitbull “Timber” Without Her Permission, Made Her Re-Record the Chorus When Kesha Couldn’t Hit The Right Note

By: Walker
NEWS

SZA Claps Back at Body-Shaming Trolls Who’ve Made Her Feel Uncomfortable: ‘Y’all Say Weird S–t’

By: Walker
NEWS

Jet Carrying Gonzaga Men’s Basketball Team Nearly Collided with Flight Taking Off at LAX

By: Walker
NEWS

Alabama Barker Taken to Hospital Over Nicotine Withdrawal

By: Walker
NEWS

Selena’s Killer Seeks Parole After Serving 30 Years Of Life Sentence

By: Walker
NEWS

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie Reportedly Reach Divorce Settlement After More Than 8 Years of Intense Legal Fighting

By: LBS STAFF
NEWS

Jay-Z’s Lawyer, Alex Spiro, Says Jane Doe Rape Claim Too Old to Pursue

By: LBS STAFF