Joe Budden Charged Following Naked Incident In New Jersey

Joe Budden was charged earlier this month after authorities claimed his neighbor saw him outside their apartment on Ring Camera footage completely naked.

According to reports, Budden is scheduled to appear in court on January 16 to face charges related to “sexual misconduct or indecency in public.”

The alleged incident occurred on December 4, and on December 30th, the Edgewater Police Department issued a press release describing the event. According to the statement, officers were called to an apartment complex after a resident was alerted by their doorbell camera.

The footage reportedly showed Budden standing naked outside the apartment building. The video also shows him attempting to enter a code on a neighbor’s door keypad before returning to his own apartment across the hall.

Budden has yet to respond to these claims as of yet. However, he did previously mentioned on his the Joe Budden Podcast that he is a “sleepwalker.”

