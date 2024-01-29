Joe Budden Believes Megan Thee Stallion Dissed Him And His Co-Hosts On New “Hiss” Track | lovebscott.com

Joe Budden thinks that Megan Thee Stallion dissed him on her new song “Hiss.”

via: Vibe

Budden‘s entire career, from when he was a rapper to now being one of the biggest podcasters in the world, has been full of disses aimed his way. The 43-year-old media personality believes that Megan Thee Stallion had some words for him and his co-hosts on her latest song, “Hiss.”

There’s one particular line when she raps, “I can never be judged by a bi**h that was dancing, making R. Kelly go viral.” On Saturday’s (Jan. 27) episode of The Joe Budden Podcast, the father of two admitted that he was pondering who the line was about before his girlfriend suggested it could be him.

“I’ve been scraping my head all morning trying to figure out who been dancing to R. Kelly recently,” he said. “Then it hit me like a bag of bricks. Well, my girl told me. That was us! […] Don’t quote me, but I think that she’s dissing us.”

Listen to the episode and their analysis of the record below.

Joe Budden thinks he caught a stray on new Megan Thee Stallion track "Hiss" https://t.co/52WCdDsvQr via @JoeBuddenPod pic.twitter.com/nuOKobYjFJ — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) January 28, 2024

Megan Thee Stallion may or may not have been targeting The Joe Budden Podcast collective, but it was very clear that she had some thoughts on her foe Nicki Minaj, and, seemingly, Drake. “These h**s don’t be mad at Megan, these h**s mad at Megan’s Law / I don’t really know what the problem is, but I guarantee y’all don’t want me to start,” she rapped, referencing Minaj’s husband Kenneth Petty who was convicted of raping a teenager in 1995.

As for the 6 God, she had words for his alleged surgery, use of fake accents, and sexual deficiencies. “These ni**as hate on BBLs and be walkin’ around with the same scars/ Real curvy, no edging, ni**as fight to get in my section/ Don’t speak on my body count if the d**k ain’t worth coming back for seconds/ Cosplay gangsters, fake-a** accents/ Posted in another ni**a hood like a bad bi**h,” she spat.

Meg clarified who “Hiss” was about during an appearance on The Breakfast Club. “It’s for these bi**hes and h**s, bi**hes and h**s alike, men or women,” she said. “Every time one of these motherf**kers uses Megan Thee Stallion name, they get 24 hours of attention. Basically, I understand what y’all doing, and I want y’all to get up off me. Use something else. Do something different. Use another tactic. This one getting old.”

Check out the full episode below.