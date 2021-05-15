Joe Budden Apologizes Over Rory’s Firing, Rory and Mal Share Response Video to Podcast Breakup [Video]

Joe Budden takes accountability after firing Rory in a fiery rant where he downplayed his co-hosts contributions to the show.

via: Complex

“Seeing all of this feedback and all this—I do need to apologize to Rory, as well. Maybe Rory and Mal, too, but definitely Rory,” Joe said on the newest episode of the Joe Budden Podcast around the 55:45 minute mark, adding that, “things sound a lot spicier in the go-out.”

He also said he asked for the aforementioned clip to be edited out of the episode.

“Ever since that last pod, I’ve just been having like pictures in my head of every moment that me and the guys have ever had together,” he said. “When I say I didn’t ask you to do shit for me—‘cause I don’t ask y’all to do shit for me but that’s a man thing to me. You just don’t ask men too much shit but when I said I didn’t ask you to do something, it don’t mean I’m not appreciative. It don’t mean I’m not grateful. It just means I never asked.”

“When do you say that and not sound like a dickhead?” He continued, “I don’t want that to affect people I love which is why I’m going to apologize to Rory because me and Rory have so many fly n***a moments together. Like, fly, friend type of vibey—like, it’s unfortunate that they might not feel that we’re so friendly today and it’s unfortunate that I can’t tell you how we got here, maybe aside from—if I’m taking accountability—poor leadership skills.”

Rory and Mal have also issued their response to Joe’s firing. A new clip, titled I’ll Name This Response Later, shows the pair sitting down together as Mal deliberates on why he thinks Joe thought the podcast was successful.

“I feel like Joe feels like a lot of the success of this podcast is based over his music career,” Mal said. “And my thing is, it’s not. I been in some of these cities when you were a rapper, Joe. … This many people weren’t showing up for you.

“Through all of this, I’ve had time to replay some shit in my head,” he continued. “He said something at the Highline Ballroom show we did, when we were in the dressing room. He had went outside, he had recorded the people wrapped around the corner and he came back and he said, ‘Yo, I got these n***as wrapped around the block. I got the line around the corner.’ And I looked at him and I said, ‘Joe, you don’t have the line around the corner. We have the line around the corner.’ Because you’ve done shows here before, and you’ve never had the line around the corner.”

Joe’s censure of Rory and Mal arrived on Wednesday’s episode of the podcast, just a few weeks after his ex-co-hosts had returned to the podcast following a hiatus.

Joe Budden Violating Rory and Mal and then Firing Rory ??? pic.twitter.com/9skG6MiLFt — Snoop $DOGE ?(DoOnlyGoodEveryday) (@TheDarknessDev) May 12, 2021

Do you think that he can repair his relationship with Rory and Mal in the future? Check out the latest episode below. Joe talks issues with Rory around the 55:45 mark.