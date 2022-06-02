Jim Jones Explains Why He Thinks He’s ‘Solely Responsible’ for Kid Cudi’s Career [Video]

Jim Jones says he’s “solely responsible for Kid Cudi’s career.” Furthermore, he believes Cudi would agree.

The Dipset rapper claims he is “solely responsible” for introducing the world to the “Day ‘N’ Nite” rapper. Jones stopped by SiriusXM when the interviewer suggested that he did not know who Cudi was until Jones jumped on the remix to Cudi’s 2008 single.

Jones explained that Cudi was working at a store in New York located below his record label, Koch Records, when he learned of Cudi after seeing his “Day ‘N’ Nite” video. He asked the director to get him the record and in return, he would let them shoot his video.

“Kid Cudi was a nobody,” Jones said.

Jones’ “Day ‘N’ Nite” remix was uploaded online and someone at Hot 97 pulled it off YouTube and played it on the radio. But after Cudi signed his deal with Universal Motown, Jones said they removed him from the song.

“When he got his deal, they took me off the record and went for adds without me on the record,” he said.

Jones says he never got his credit for helping to put Cudi on. However, he feels that he deserves his flowers.

“It happens like that, but I’m solely responsible for Kid Cudi’s career,” he added.

Jones even claims that Cudi would agree. “You go tell him that, he gon’ tell you, he’s right.”

“Day ‘N’ Nite,” which served as the lead single from Cudi’s 2009 debut album Man on the Moon: The End of Day, ended up becoming one of the biggest hits of Cudi’s career. It peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 and was certified 5x Platinum.

