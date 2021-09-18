Jeweler Apologizes to Lil Baby for ‘Not Doing My Due Diligence’ After Getting Exposed for Selling Fake Patek Watch

Lil Baby just got a much-deserved big apology after getting sold a fake $400,000 watch and calling the jeweler out on social media.

via Complex:

Taking to Instagram Friday and sharing a video of his jewelry, Baby reminded his fans—and other jewelry sellers—that he’s not to be played with.

“Now @rafaelloandco y’all Kno better then to sell ME of all people a FAKE Or anything that could be called a FAKE,” his caption read. “I stand on my name the same way y’all should! Ain’t no such thing as a mistake when that money involved ?????!! Don’t Fuccin Play Wit me Cause when I’m on that I’m on that?.”

Within 24 hours the jeweler, Rafaello & Co., used its Instagram Stories to address the controversy, claiming the store had no idea it was selling the Atlanta rapper a fake Patek Philippe watch valued at $400,000.

“I personally want to apology to Lil Baby for not doing my due diligence when selling him the Patek watch,” the post read. “I should’ve inspected the watch after purchasing it from the dealer. I take full responsibility for not doing my job properly. I personally would NEVER knowingly sell him or anyone else anything that is not 100% authentic.”

The company continued, sharing that it also stands on its name and gifted Lil Baby the four rings seen in his Instagram video, as well as reimbursed him the $400,000.

The news comes shortly after Baby’s close friend and collaborator Lil Durk issued a warning last week about jewelers selling fake pieces.

“Stop buying all this jewelry without knowing what you doing,” Durk wrote on his Stories. “Alot of the shit fake and some is over priced.”

If you’re shocked to find out that a lot of this jewelry out here is fake, wait until you catch on to all these fake Birkins! Don’t believe everything you see on Instagram.

