Jessie J Claps Back at Body-Shaming Comments 2 Months After Giving Birth

Jessie J slammed people commenting on her body just three months after she gave birth to her first child.

via: Page Six

“Couple of people have said to me ‘I bet you can’t wait to get your body back,’” she wrote via her Instagram Stories Wednesday.

However, Jessie, 35, does not “want to go back” to how she used to look.

“That body is gone. I want my body to go forward. I’m getting my body forward,” she explained.

“That’s the vibe ladies. Embrace that bowddddy!”

Since the pop star welcomed her first child in May after previously suffering a miscarriage, she has proudly showed off her postpartum body.

Earlier this month, Jessie showed off her “side rolls” in an Instagram video.

The Grammy nominee also pushed fellow parents to “celebrate” their bodies in a June post, writing, “It HAD to change. It will be bigger and smaller in different places. IT IS BEAUTIFUL and NATURAL. Ignore the whispers of what some people say you should or shouldn’t look like after a certain time.”

Jessie, whose real name is Jessica Ellen Cornish, announced her pregnancy in January.

“I am so happy and terrified to finally share this,” she wrote on Instagram at the time, asking social media users to “please be gentle with” her.

“Honestly, ya girl just wants to ugly cry in public in a catsuit eating a chocolate covered pickle with no questions asked,” she concluded.

The news came two months after Jessie reflected on losing a previous pregnancy.

“A year ago today I was told my baby no longer had a heartbeat,” she wrote via Instagram Stories in November 2022. “Although I can tell the story now without crying, have and still am discovering all the positives that experience gave me.”

While the “Bang Bang” singer initially kept her partner’s identity under wraps after her rainbow baby’s arrival, she revealed him as basketball player Chanan Safir Colman last month.

“Ah f*** it. I can’t keep secreetssssss with ALL AH DIS LOVEEEE INSIDE OF MEEEE,” she wrote alongside a carousel of photos of Colman, 39, and herself in June.

“Happy 1st Father’s day baby,” she added at the time. “Damn it looks good on youuuu.”

In the comments section, Colman replied: “thanks baby! And what a 1st father’s day it was. And JEEEESH almost forgot hot you looked pregnant!”