Jesse Williams’ Ex-Wife Asks Court to Deny His Request to Change Custody Agreement

BY: Walker

Published 1 hour ago

Back in September Jesse Williams filed a request to change his custody agreement with ex-wife Aryn Drake-Lee.

Williams wants to alter visitation of the former couple’s daughter Sadie, 10, and son Maceo, 9, asking to have his kids at his house Wednesday to Friday and Monday to Wednesday at Drake-Lee’s, with weekends split evenly.

In the request for order, Williams claims that their current schedule is “unnecessarily challenging for our children and causes unnecessary interactions between me and Aryn.”

The actor’s ex, Aryn Drake-Lee, filed a response to Jesse’s motion asking for more time with their children Wednesday … saying Williams is out of town more than he’s in town, so a babysitter will primarily be interacting with their kids if they stay with him more.

Drake-Lee claims their kids stayed with a nanny for much of this past spring while Williams was off working somewhere … and says the kids missed more school during this period than any other time in their lives.

ADL also claims her ex and his lawyers are constantly threatening to take her to court if she doesn’t fall in line with his demands.

Aryn’s asking to keep the existing custody agreement intact and deny Jesse’s effort to switch to a 50/50 split.

For his part, Jesse claims Aryn repeatedly interferes with his visitation and communication with the kids … interrupting FaceTime calls and blocking the kids from attending activities he signs them up for.

Jesse says Aryn’s trying to cause drama and fracture his relationship with their kids … regardless of their children’s own happiness. So, this is clearly a contentious custody case.

via: TMZ

