Jess Hilarious Calls DJ Envy, Charlamagne The God “Trash” After Months Of Co-Hosting ‘The Breakfast Club’

via: Vibe

While many believed comedian Jess Hilarious would soon be joining The Breakfast Club as a permanent co-host following Angela Yee’s departure, the Baltimore native’s most recent statements may tell a different story.

Weeks after announcing she’d soon join the team, Hilarious took to Instagram to call DJ Envy and Charlamagne The God “trash” for comparing SZA to Mary J. Blige.

“These Ni**as trash,” she began. “Envy shut up! I know artists be pissed when old heads do this bc now everybody negative comparing SZA to MJB and it ain’t even her fault! She has her own identity.”

Due to the relationship developed amongst the triad over months of Jess co-hosting the show, some believe the harsh words could’ve been sarcasm. Others believe it’s a sign that her time on the show has come to its conclusion.

“So she spoke too soon and they pulled that offer. Now she mad as hell,” surmised one social media commenter, with another adding, “This is why I don’t tell people things until it actually happens.”

“Don’t burn bridges young Queen smh. Dang I wish we handled situations better and more professionally,” offered another observer.

In addition to Jess Hilarious, other guest co-hosts have included Remy Ma, Loren LaRosa, Justina Valentine, Chico Bean, Kym Whitley and several others. Hilarious has yet to directly address her status with Power 105 and iHeart.