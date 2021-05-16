Jennifer Lopez Teases New Music as She Posts Return to Recording Studio: 'Sexy Summer Fun Coming'

Jennifer Lopez is ready to hit the studio — and we’re sure she has a LOT to sing about right now.

via People:

Over the weekend, the star, 51, seemingly shared some exciting news with her fans by posting a photo that showed her singing in the studio. “Sexy summer fun coming ??,” she teased in the caption, without giving any additional hints away.

Just last month, Lopez wrapped filming on the upcoming romantic comedy Shotgun Wedding in the Dominican Republic. The film — produced by Lopez and Ryan Reynolds — follows a couple bringing their families together for a destination wedding. Although the dream ceremony starts to fall apart when they get cold feet, the pair are forced to come together to rescue their families from a dangerous hostage situation.

The film is currently slated to be released next summer.

Lopez’s post also comes amid her reunion with ex Ben Affleck.

In late April, the actor, 48, was spotted outside of Lopez’s Los Angeles home following her recent split from Alex Rodriguez. The pair were also seen spending time together in Montana, where the Justice League actor owns a home.

A source close to Lopez told PEOPLE on Friday that she “is in touch with Ben every day.”

“They are making plans to see each other,” the source said. “Jennifer is still very excited about how things are going with Ben.”

Lopez and Affleck got engaged in 2002 and starred together in the films Jersey Girl and Gigli. They went on to postpone their 2003 wedding days before they were set to walk down the aisle and had officially split by January 2004.

A source close to the singer previously told PEOPLE that Lopez “is open to having a relationship” with Affleck.

“She wants to spend as much time with Ben as possible to see where this could go,” added the source, noting that while the two are spending more time together, “they are certainly not making any plans about the future.”

Jennifer’s music is always better when she’s single and has something to prove.