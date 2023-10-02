Jennifer Lopez Says She Felt 'Insecure' About Her Body After Giving Birth, Reveals Who Helped Her

Jennifer Lopez recently opened up about a time when she was feeling “insecure” about her body and revealed the name of the person who helped her get over it.

The 54-year-old Hustlers and The Mother actress recently revealed that she was “uncertain” about how to proceed after giving birth to twins Emme and Max in 2008.

Thankfully, she found someone who was able to help her overcome the relatable struggle and find a new way to love her body.

That person was celebrity trainer Tracy Anderson, who Jennifer honored at the Daytime Beauty Awards over the weekend.

In her speech onstage, the actress and musician celebrated Tracy, who she said has “inspired and encouraged” her to “celebrate every version of my body over the years and to continue to elevate as my own life and needs changed.”

“I met Tracy right after I had my twins,” she continued, via E News. “I called her at a time when I was feeling insecure and uncertain, wondering if I would ever get back to how I was before — as most new moms do after giving birth.”

Jennifer said Tracy was the one who helped her overcome those insecurities.

“She came into my life and helped me embrace the new me and help me to be and to realize that I could be stronger than I ever had before,” she explained.

Everyone goes through their own sh*t — even Jennifer Lopez.