Jennifer Lopez Says Ayo Edebiri 'Apologized with Tears in Her Eyes' for Past Negative Comments: 'She's Very Sweet' | lovebscott.com

Jennifer Lopez has broken her silence regarding Ayo Edebiri calling her music career “a scam.”

via: People

In an interview with Variety published on Tuesday, the singer/actress, 54, revealed that the star of The Bear, 28, offered a sincere apology after past critical comments that she made about her resurfaced before the two were set to appear on the Feb. 3 episode of Saturday Night Live.

Lopez explained that Edebiri approached her backstage at the show — which they appeared on as the musical guest and host, respectively — shortly after a 2020 podcast in which the Emmy winner called the pop superstar’s career “one long scam” went viral. “She was mortified and very sweet,” Lopez said.

The Grammy-nominated artist continued, “She came to my dressing room and apologized with tears in her eyes, saying how terrible it was that she had said those things. She felt really badly and loved my performance because we had just done my soundcheck and she actually got to hear me perform.”

“She was just like, ‘I’m so f—ing sorry, it was so awful of me,’” Lopez shared of Edebiri’s apology.

The hitmaker explained to the outlet that she shrugged off the comments that the former stand-up comic made on a February 2020 episode of Laci Mosley’s Scam Goddess podcast. She added, “It’s funny. I’ve heard similar things said about me throughout my career, so it really didn’t affect me.”

On the podcast that resurfaced, Edebiri joked about J.Lo’s success before she performed at the Super Bowl Halftime Show. After calling her career “one long scam” and the podcast host questioning her singing abilities, the Golden Globe winner said, “Well, that’s the thing. She thinks she’s on multiple tracks, but it’s not her. I think she thinks that she’s still good even though, like, she’s not singing for most of these songs.”

“A lot of the write-ups of the songs will be like, ‘J.Lo didn’t have time to make it to the studio,’ like, J.Lo was busy,” she added. “It’s like, ‘Doing what?’ Not singing, obviously.”

In addition to apologizing directly to the Marry Me star, Edebiri also alluded to the viral incident by making light of the moment in an SNL skit.