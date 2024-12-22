Jennifer Lopez Reflects on Overcoming ‘Hardships’ After Ben Affleck Divorce: ‘It’s Happening for a Reason’

BY: Walker Published 34 mins ago

Jennifer Lopez’s 2024 has been a year of learning.

“I think the way I overcome things is not by thinking of them as happening to me but happening for me and what is the lesson that needs to be learned in the moment,” the “Unstoppable” star told British Vogue in an interview published Friday while discussing the film.

“When I think of things that way and stay in a kind of a more positive mindset about it, it’s easier to kind of embrace it for the lesson that it is.”

“Because that’s really what our hardships are in life,” she continued. “What am I supposed to learn here?”

“There are no coincidences. This is not happening, you know, just randomly. It’s happening for a reason.”

The entertainer concluded by stating she asks herself, “What can I learn and how can I come out the other side better, stronger, more knowledgeable and kind of evolve and grow from this point?”

Lopez, 55, recently opened up about how she grew from her split from Affleck, 52, and finally learned her lesson.

“I think to myself … ‘Thank you, god. I’m sorry it took me so long. I’m sorry that you had to do this to me so many times. I should have learned it two or three times ago. I get it,’” she candidly reflected while chatting with Interview magazine.

The lesson she said she learned is that she is “capable of joy and happiness” all by herself.

Affleck and Lopez were originally engaged in 2002 after meeting on the set of “Gigli” the same year. However, the media scrutiny proved to be too much pressure and they called it quits in 2004.

Nearly a decade after meeting, they rekindled their romance and tied the knot in 2022.

By the beginning of 2024, however, there were murmurs of trouble in paradise.

Page Six exclusively reported in July that they had been over for months, and when the “Jenny from the Block” singer filed for divorce on Aug. 20, she listed April 26 as their official date of separation.

via: Page Six

