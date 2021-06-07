Jennifer Lopez Inks Multi-Year Netflix Deal for Her Nuyorican Productions Banner

Jennifer Lopez has inked a multi-year, first-look deal with Netflix.

via Variety:

Along with producing partners Benny Medina and president of Nuyorican Productions Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, Lopez will produce a slate of film and television content, both scripted and unscripted, that showcase diverse female actors, writers and filmmakers.

Two Netflix features starring Lopez — “The Mother,” directed by Niki Caro (“Mulan”), and “The Cipher,” based on the novel of the same name by Isabel Ojeda Maldonado — had been previously announced by the streamer.

“Throughout every aspect of her career, Jennifer Lopez has been a force in entertainment. In partnering with her and Nuyorican, we know she will continue to bring impactful stories, joy and inspiration to audiences around the world,” Scott Stuber, Netflix’s head of global films, said in a prepared statement.

Bela Bajaria, Netflix’s head of global TV, praised Lopez as “a singular talent whose creativity and vision have captivated audiences and inspired the next generation around the world. For years, she and the team at Nuyorican have brought a distinctive voice to entertainment, and I’m looking forward to working with her and the team to create new series for our members to love.”

“The Mother” follows a deadly female assassin who comes out of hiding to teach her daughter how to survive. “Lovecraft Country” showrunner Misha Green wrote the screenplay, with current revisions by Andrea Berloff (“Straight Outta Compton”); Caro’s other credits include “The Zookeeper’s Wife” and “Whale Rider.” “The Cipher” centers on FBI Special Agent Nina Guerrera, who finds herself drawn into a serial killer’s case after he strategically posts complex codes and riddles online. The codes correspond to recent murders, designed to lure her into a cat-and-mouse chase. Liza Fleissig, Ginger Harris-Dontzin, Catherine Hagedorn and Maldonado will executive produce, and Courtney Baxter will serve as associate producer.

“I am excited to announce my new partnership with Netflix. Elaine, Benny and I believe there is no better home for us than a forward-leaning content creation company that seeks to defy conventional wisdom and directly market to the millions across the globe who no longer view art and entertainment with the kind of boundaries and limitations of the past,” Lopez said. “We at Nuyorican Productions are thrilled to find like-minded partners in Ted Sarandos, Scott Stuber, Bela Bajaria and the whole team and look forward to getting to work right away.”

Lopez is currently training for her role in “The Mother,” with production set to begin this fall and a scheduled release in the fourth quarter of 2022. The multi-hyphenate has appeared in many films, including “Hustlers,” which she co-produced with her Nuyorican banner.

Jennifer Lopez stays working.