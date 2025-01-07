Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Settle Divorce After Months-Long Battle

BY: Walker Published 2 hours ago

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have settled their divorce.

According to TMZ, each star is walking away with what they individually acquired during their union and won’t pay the other spousal support.

They also reached an agreement on the $61 million house they bought; however, the terms are confidential and the home is still on the market.

Advertisement

Lopez will be legally dropping Affleck’s last name, according to the outlet. While they reached a settlement, their divorce won’t be officially finalized until Feb. 20.

Lopez, 55, pulled the plug on their union on Aug. 20, the same day as the anniversary of their second wedding ceremony reportedly because she wanted it to “sting,” and cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason behind the split.

The “Maid in Manhattan” actress listed the date of separation as April 26, 2024, confirming the months-long rumors that the two were not together when they missed significant moments like Affleck, 52, not attending J.Lo’s birthday bash in July.

The exes did not sign a prenup before walking down the aisle twice in 2022, with sources warning their divorce battle could “get ugly.”

Advertisement

Without a prenup, all the earnings, profits and assets Lopez and Affleck made during their union could have been considered community property. The most recent ex-Mrs. Affleck also declared her assets were “unknown” when she filed; however, it appears they worked it out in the end.

Lopez broke her silence on their divorce with Interview Magazine in a piece published on Oct. 9, revealing she’s “excited” and “not looking for anybody.”

She also addressed the rumors that swirled around her marriage and breakup with Affleck, saying her “whole f–king world exploded.”

“I know I’m a good person. I know I’m a good mom. I know who my friends are. I know my friends know who I am, my mom, my dad, all that stuff,” she shared. “If you hope to have a long career, you have to learn how to deal with that part of the business. Some people are going to love you and some are not going to understand you, and some people just want to hate you to hate you, and none of that really matters.”

Advertisement

“I did all the work and look at where I am, and then it was like my whole f—ing world exploded,” she added, referencing her split and the cancellation of her summer 2024 tour.

Lopez and Affleck might not be in bed together anymore — but they’re still doing business.

The actress recently starred in the movie “Unstoppable” which she co-produced with Affleck and Matt Damon’s production company.

via: NY Post

Advertisement