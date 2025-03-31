Jennifer Lopez and Kylie Jenner Attend Celebrity Hairstylist Jesus Guerrero’s Funeral in Houston

BY: Walker Published 1 hour ago

Kylie Jenner and Jennifer Lopez were among the many guests who paid tribute to hairstylist Jesus Guerrero at his funeral.

PEOPLE has confirmed that Jenner, 27, and Lopez, 55, were among the guests at Guerrero’s funeral in Houston — his hometown — on Sunday, March 30. Many prominent figures in the beauty industry, as well as friends and family members, also were in attendance.

Guerrero’s family first announced his death in a series of Instagram Stories posts on Feb. 23, sharing that the hairstylist died suddenly at the age of 34. His cause of death has not been made public.

Advertisement

“Our family would like to thank everyone for all the love and support during this hard time. Jesus was the brightest light, we have never doubted that he touched the hearts and lives of everyone he came across,” the family wrote alongside an image of Guerrero.

Both Lopez and Jenner have been candid about their love for Guerrero following his death. Jenner previously offered to cover his funeral expenses for his family, and Guerrero’s sister Gris, publicly thanked her in an update on the family’s GoFundMe page.

“Our family deeply appreciates Kylie for later offering to cover funeral expenses and offering up all her help and support,” the update read.

The fundraiser description noted that the $96,000 previously raised “will go toward the costs associated with securing his belongings home” and other “unexpected expenses to settle his assets.”

Advertisement

“Jesus’ death hit her hard,” an insider told PEOPLE of Jenner on Feb. 24. “She is shocked and very upset. Still, she’s doing everything she can to be supportive and aid his family, including financially.”

“As upset as she feels, she knows it’s so much worse for his family. She doesn’t want them to stress about money,” the source added. “She’s taking care of expenses, including those associated with his funeral.”

Jenner also shared her own tribute on Feb. 25, writing, “Jesus was more than my friend — he was a light in my life, a source of laughter, comfort, love and unwavering support.”

“I don’t know how I would have made it through the last almost decade without him by my side,” she wrote alongside photos of herself with the hairstylist. “He had a way of making even the heaviest days feel lighter.”

Advertisement

Additionally, Lopez posted a tribute to Guerrero on social media, sharing an emotional caption alongside a photo of him.

“Jesus,” Lopez’s caption began. “It’s no surprise your mother gave you the name Jesus. You were gentle and kind and loving, quiet and unassuming, but so powerful, and your presence was felt the minute you walked into any room. You never demanded the spotlight. You never needed to make a sound to be recognized, your heart and your talent did that as effortlessly as you artistry did.

At the time that Guerrero’s family announced his death, they shared a snapshot of Guerrero walking the streets of Paris, and also wrote: “I don’t know how the world will go on without his light but I know he’ll give us the strength to push past any obstacle. RIP Jesus. We all love you.”

via: People

Advertisement