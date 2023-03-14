Jennifer Hudson Gushes Over Rumored Boyfriend Common On His Birthday [Photos]

Jennifer Hudson has a sweet birthday message for Common.

via: AceShowbiz

On Monday, March 13, J-Hud made use of her Instagram page to give a sweet shout-out to the rapper/actor on his 51st birthday. Calling him “one of the brightest lights,” she also asked her followers to help wish him a happy birthday. “Team Jhud pls help me wish one of the brightest lights, a Chicago and hip hop legend, the one and only @common a very happy birthday on today !” she wrote.

The 41-year-old star also posted for the first time their picture together. In the image, they posed together backstage as they stood close to each other and flashed a smile.

Common responded to J-Hud’s birthday shout-out by reposting her post on his Instagram Story. “Thank You!” he wrote over the image.

While J-Hud only fueled the dating rumors with her post, not all were happy for her. Instead of congratulating her on her alleged romance with Common, some people advised her to stay away from him and accused him of having “commitment issues.”

“This man is emotionally unavailable,” one person commented on the EGOT winner’s post. Another wrote, “Happy birthday to him…. But girl run.”

A third weighed in, “Her new boo? I hope not, she can do better. Don’t get me wrong he’s a great person, but he doesn’t commit and he’s hurt several. But happy birthday.” A fourth user claimed, “This man has commitment issues please don’t be another piece in his jig saw puzzle.”

Jennifer and Common were first linked romantically in July 2022 as they were filming the upcoming action thriller “Breathe” together. That month, they were caught on a date in Philadelphia where they were filming the movie.

Since then, they have been spotted together several times on different occasions. Back in February, the two were caught having a dinner date as they were photographed when leaving Nobu restaurant in Malibu together.