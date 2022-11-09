Jennifer Aniston Feels 'Relief' She Doesn't Have to Think About Pregnancy Anymore: 'Zero Regrets'

Jennifer Aniston never had kids — and she’s okay with that.

via People:

Speaking for the first time on her experience with in-vitro fertilization (IVF) in a candid interview with Allure, the LolaVie founder expressed that she has “zero regrets” about how things turned out after her infertility journey “several years ago.”

“Here I am today. The ship has sailed,” she said, adding, “I actually feel a little relief now because there is no more, ‘Can I? Maybe. Maybe. Maybe.’ I don’t have to think about that anymore.”

Earlier in the interview, Aniston, 53, revealed that “all the years and years and years of speculation” that she was pregnant were “really hard” for her to endure.

“I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it. I was throwing everything at it. I would have given anything if someone had said to me, ‘Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favor.’ You just don’t think it,” she said.

Reflecting on her life thus far, Aniston — who split from Brad Pitt in 2005 after 5 years of marriage and was also wed to Justin Theroux from 2015-2017 — admitted that through “my late 30s, 40s, I’d gone through really hard s—, and if it wasn’t for going through that, I would’ve never become who I was meant to be.”

“That’s why I have such gratitude for all those s—ty things,” she explained. “Otherwise, I would’ve been stuck being this person that was so fearful, so nervous, so unsure of who they were. And now, I don’t f—ing care.”

Said Aniston: “I feel the best in who I am today, better than I ever did in my 20s or 30s even, or my mid-40s.”

The Friends alum echoed similar comments when speaking with The Hollywood Reporter last December, saying she “used to take it all very personally” at the time.

“It’s like, ‘You have no clue what’s going with me personally, medically, why I can’t … can I have kids?’ They don’t know anything, and it was really hurtful and just nasty,” she said.

In 2016, she penned a scathing essay for the Huffington Post addressing false pregnancy reports at that time, calling herself “fed up.”

“Here’s where I come out on this topic: We are complete with or without a mate, with or without a child. We get to decide for ourselves what is beautiful when it comes to our bodies. That decision is ours and ours alone,” she wrote. “Let’s make that decision for ourselves and for the young women in this world who look to us as examples. Let’s make that decision consciously, outside of the tabloid noise. We don’t need to be married or mothers to be complete. We get to determine our own ‘happily ever after’ for ourselves.”

Added Aniston at the time, “I have grown tired of being part of this narrative. Yes, I may become a mother someday, and since I’m laying it all out there, if I ever do, I will be the first to let you know. But I’m not in pursuit of motherhood because I feel incomplete in some way.”

We, as a society, need to leave women and their fertility journeys alone.

On another note, that ‘Allure’ cover is a complete fool.