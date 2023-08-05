Jennifer Aniston Condemns Antisemitism After Seemingly ‘Liking’ Jamie Foxx’s ‘Fake Friends’ Message

Jamie Foxx is currently recovering from an undiscovered health scare.

Jennifer Aniston clarified her social media activity after being accused of “liking” Jamie Foxx’s seemingly antisemitic message.

“This really makes me sick. I did not ‘like’ this post on purpose or by accident,” Aniston, 54, wrote via her Instagram Story on Saturday, August 5. “And more importantly, I want to be clear to my friends and anyone hurt by this showing up in their feeds — I do NOT support antisemitism. And I truly don’t tolerate HATE of any kind. Period.”

Several hours earlier, Foxx, 55, posted a troubling message via his Instagram. “They killed this dude name Jesus … They’ll do to you???!” he wrote on both his Instagram and Instagram Story, alongside “Fake Friends” and “Fake Love” hashtags.

Foxx was immediately met with backlash and was subsequently accused of spreading antisemitic rhetoric to his social media followers. The Oscar winner has since deleted the post. In a screenshot captured by A Wider Frame — which aims to share “current events in the Jewish world” — Aniston appeared to drop a “like” on the post. The Friends alum also shared A Wider Frame’s upload in her Saturday message.

