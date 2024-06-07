Jennifer Aniston Bursts Into Tears When Asked About 'Friends' Star Matthew Perry After Death | lovebscott.com

Jennifer Aniston broke down in tears during an interview months after Friends co-star Matthew Perry’s death as she dove into the nostalgia of working on the beloved sitcom.

Jennifer Aniston broke down in an interview months after Friends co-star Matthew Perry’s death as she dove into the nostalgia of working on the beloved sitcom, calling the close-knit cast a “family forever.”

Perry’s unexpected death at the age of 54 last October left fans and Friends stars heartbroken, though the actor had been candid about how his decades-long battle with drug and alcohol addiction had ravaged his body.

On Thursday, Aniston, 55, sat down with Quinta Brunson, 34, for the latest episode of Variety’s Actors on Actors series. This series features one-on-one conversations between stars who ask each other about their work.

As the Abbot Elementary creator and actress detailed how she brought ABC’s mockumentary sitcom to the small screen, Brunson told Aniston, “I just want you to know, I learned about the beauty of an ensemble through watching Friends.”

“Well, you just gave me goosebumps,” Aniston replied, adding, “That’s why I think I love watching your show, because I feel that joy of watching an ensemble and I know the fun that is happening with all of you guys, and you really do all seem to have a really beautiful relationship and chemistry, it’s just perfection.”

“Yeah, so did you all,” Brunson chimed in, referring to the close bond between the six leads on Friends: Aniston, Perry, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer.

When Aniston was asked about how she feels watching the sitcom now, nearly 30 years after it first aired, the actress who played Rachel Green broke down. “Oh God, don’t make me cry,” she said, choking up.

“Do you want a minute?” Brunson asked, to which Aniston responded, “No no I’m sorry, I just started thinking about—”

“I know, yeah. Are you sure? We don’t have to,” Brunson reassured a teary-eyed Aniston, who replied, “No I’m OK. It’s happy tears.” After a long pause, Aniston dried her eyes and collected herself, taking a deep breath before continuing, “OK. And we’re back.”

“So, Jen, Friends is turning 30,” Brunson then said, calling it “one of the best shows on television.”

