Jen Shah Tells Erika Jayne to ‘Hold My Drink' Over Their Legal Problems [Photo]

Erika Jayne is bawling her eyes on television over her current legal problems, meanwhile Jen Shah is turning hers into meme-worthy content.

via Page Six:

The “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star compared her ongoing criminal case to Erika Jayne’s own legal woes in a since-deleted Instagram Story captured Thursday by Bravo by Betches.

Shah, 47, shared a meme featuring a photo of the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star, 50, crying with mascara running down her face. It included Jayne’s viral call for compassion from Wednesday’s episode: “Look at me. Look at my f*cking life!”

A photo of Shah holding a martini glass was placed below it with the caption, “BRB, hold my drink…”

Both “Housewives” are in the midst of headline-making scandals. Jayne and her estranged husband, Tom Girardi, were sued in December 2020 for allegedly embezzling money meant for families of plane crash victims who were once represented by the now-disbarred attorney, 82.

More recently, the trustee handling Girardi’s bankruptcy case sued Jayne for allegedly knowing that the $25 million she spent on American Express bills, her glam squad and other expenses came from Girardi’s former law firm.

The drama has been playing out on the current season of “RHOBH,” with many of the cast members questioning Jayne’s innocence. She has denied any wrongdoing and has not been charged.

Shah’s legal issues, on the other hand, have reached the federal level. She and her assistant Stuart Smith were arrested in March for allegedly running a telemarketing scam in which victims, many of whom were elderly, were encouraged to invest in phony business services and questionable online projects.

Both Shah and Smith pleaded not guilty to the charges in April. Shah admitted in the recently released “RHOSLC” Season 2 trailer that she is “f–king scared” of facing more than 30 years in prison if convicted.

Shah’s trial was originally scheduled for this October, but US District Judge Sidney Stein postponed the date to March 7, 2022, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

We’re glad Jen can joke about it now — because we have a feeling she won’t be laughing once she’s locked up.