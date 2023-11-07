Jeezy “Tells His Truth” To Nia Long In New Interview [Video]

Lately Jeezy’s name has been in the news.

It began with the surprising announcement of his divorce from Jeannie Mai. The news first broke in mid-September which sparked all kinds of reactions from fans and fellow artists online. The two were married for two and a half years leading up to their divorce but did more than enough to convince many people that they would last. For weeks following, fans dug up old videos of them both looking for any possible hint about why the relationship went the way it did.

Now, Jeezy is sitting down for a new tell-all interview with Nia Long. In a trailer shared for their conversation, he hints at all kinds of different things. While it’s light on details the pair look like they’ll discuss infidelity, honesty, and how men and women should be there to emotionally support each other. The trailer appears to be working as fans in the comments are excited. “When they releasing this … asking for myself,” and “It’s just Nia, she brings out the chemistry with everyone and I love that for her!” two of the top comments read.

One thing that has revived interest in the pair recently is Jeezy’s new album. He dropped the massive 29-song double album I Might Forgive… But I Don’t Forget over the weekend. One song in particular on the album got a lot of attention. The track is called “Don’t Cheat” and sees Jeezy denouncing infidelity in all circumstances.

That song in particular gave fans even more reason to speculate on infidelity. Many think that it’s all but a foregone conclusion that Mai cheated on Jeezy at some point, which led to the end of their marriage. Despite all the talk, nothing has actually been confirmed by either party yet.