Jeezy Denies Cheating as Jeannie Mai Notes Prenup's Infidelity Clause

A rep for Jeezy has released a statement responding to claims Jeannie Mai made.

via: US Weekly

Mai responded to estranged husband Jeezy’s divorce petition, asking the court to uphold their prenuptial agreement clause after he was allegedly unfaithful.

Jeezy, 46, has not addressed Mai’s court filing, with his spokesperson denying the cheating claims.

“Any claim of infidelity on Mr. Jenkins’ behalf are 100 percent false and we have no further statements at this time,” his rep tells Us Weekly on Saturday, December 2.

Mai, 44, and Jeezy (real name Jay Wayne Jenkins) signed a prenup in March 2021. While the specific terms of the document are unknown, her Thursday, November 30, filing reveals a penalty if any party cheated throughout the course of the marriage. She is asking for the penalty to be upheld in the divorce decree and also requested an “equitable division” of all marital assets.

“Wife further shows that the Court should enforce Paragraph 8 of the Prenuptial Agreement regarding infidelity,” Mai claimed in the court documents, obtained by Us Weekly. “[The clause] provides, in pertinent part, that in the event that either party engages in sexual relations, an emotional relationship, or is emotionally or sexually suggestive in communication with a third party … shall result in a significant financial penalty upon the adulterous party as specified in said Prenuptial Agreement.”

The rapper filed for divorce in September, citing that their two-year marriage was “irretrievably broken” and he and Mai were already living in a “bona fide state of separation” prior to his petition.

“This has not been an easy journey. I can tell you that I’m saddened,” Jeezy told Nia Long in a YouTube interview posted last month, noting the split occurred after failed couples therapy attempts. “I can tell you that I’m disappointed. I can tell you that I’m uneasy. But God has put me on a different path, and that path is going to entail for me to take care of myself and to love myself and to be in the best situation that I can thrive as someone who’s been through all of the things that I’ve been through.”

In his divorce filing, Jeezy asked for joint physical and legal custody of his 20-month-old daughter with Mai, Monaco. Mai, for her part, is asking for sole “final decision-making authority” regarding Monaco’s care and primary physical custody. She did concur with Jeezy that they should have joint legal custody.

Also on Thursday, Jeezy filed a request for a temporary court hearing to settle their custody dispute. He accused Mai of acting as a “gatekeeper” between him and Monaco.